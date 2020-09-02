Huge Stealth Changes/Fixes to Attachments in Warzone & Nerf to FFAR | Best Class Setups/Loadouts
10:02
Saving Lives from Abortion | The Israeli Pro Life and Gospel Campaign
Einbetten
- Am 2 Sep 2020 veröffentlicht
- 2 million Israelis have been killed by abortion. Join us in stopping this plague, saving precious lives, and bringing hope and life through the Good News. TreeofLifeIsrael.org/Pro-Life | Subtitles in Deutsch, 中文 (繁體/簡體), Português & more to come! | Click ⚙️ or︙
God is opening up the eyes of His people Israel more than any time in the last 2,000 years. Find out more about our online and street evangelism and our pro-life work in Israel at: TreeofLifeIsrael.org
This campaign is also in partnership with Be'ad Chaim (Israel Pro-Life), Heart of G-d Ministries, and Carmel Congregation.
Don’t forget to like and share this video!
For more, *Subscribe* (and turn on the bell for notifications!) on DEclips and like our page on Facebook at: Fb.com/TreeofLifeIsrael
Share this Facebook page with your Jewish friends - Fb.com/ThinkAgain.Life
#ProLife #StopAbortion #EvangelismInIsrael #Gospel #Jesus #Yeshua #God #Israel
#SavingLivesCampaign
#TreeofLifeIsrael #TreeofLifeMinistries
#TreeofLifeMinistriesIsrael
KOMMENTARE • 70
Enjoyed the video? Please like it, share it and subscribe to our channel!
God promised an awakening in Israel that would bring “life from the dead” to the world (Romans 11). And it’s just beginning.
Please partner with us in bringing the Gospel to Israel: TreeofLifeIsrael.org
Also on our website, you can receive our brief newsletters with inspiring stories of God’s wonderful works in Israel, new videos, and prayer points.
How can I help?
We bind every evil alters erected against God's people in this Land,of Israel,every spells,every curses we destroy in our Mighty name of Jesus, Jesus.You will live very happily, may all your dreams come true.🌾🌴🌾🌴🌾🌴
Yeshua isfaithful God.we have a loving father in Heaven.🌾🌴🌾🌴🌾🌴🌾🌴🌾🌴
Many millions are Blessing this our Holy land of Our Yeshua, May Joy wealth,prosperity,peace,happiness,favor be always your portion,in Jesus name.🌾🌴🌾🌴🌾🌴🌾🌴
@K J We Love your holy nation,We Bless your Holy Land of Our Yeshua.🌾🌴🌾🌴🌾🌴
Imagine comparing a modern, consentual abortion today with the quote 'Satan has always sought to destroy the children of Israel' whilst showing Nazi footage, a genocidal regime. Wow, you are disgusting and blinded by your own ignorance.
The bible is a fairly tale and abortions should be allowed for mothers that are too young or couldn’t support the baby(also rape)
People who believe this belong in hell. This is not what God teaches
G-d bless you for your fight
Wow this is awful. So much misinformation.
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel well to start... Where do you source your medical information? Because it's all wrong and that can be dangerous.
Shalom Jo! I'm glad to talk to you =)
Why do you think that? Please, send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a blessed day!
Israel let me be the first to speak for the world when I say... We need to have a very serious conversation about what your doing to Palestine. Before your allowed to talk about good and evil. You've got alot of explaining to do and yes.. The world has been watching. 👀👀👀
I'm just so disgusted and happy I have control over what I do with my body because everytime I see this commercial I want to pull my hair out and shit myself. So happy I don't believe in the bible anymore, and if I see one I will shit on it then set it on fire!!!!
It's not a plague, it's a choice anyone should be allowed to make, a lot of people can't afford children so forcing them to have them is a stupid idea, keep your ads off of youtube please
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel they aren't even people yet also what if that "child" is the result of rape? can you even imagine what that will be like for the mother, she will look at that child everyday, she will always have that thought in the back of her mind
Shalom! I'm glad to talk to you =)
I understand that some people do not have money to afford children, but do you believe that killing these children in the womb is actually the solution for that? What is the difference of killing someone in the womb or outside the womb? Do you see?
Please, send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a wonderful weekend!
I'm just so disgusted and happy I have control over what I do with my body because everytime I see this commercial I want to pull my hair out and shit myself. So happy I don't believe in the bible anymore, and if I see one I will shit on it then set it on fire!!!!
Shalom Green! I'm so glad to talk to you =)
I'm so sorry that you don't believe in the Bible anymore, however it is still time to repent and return to our Father, for He is full of mercy to forgive.
Of course you can do what you want with your body, nevertheless the baby in the womb is not your body, but another life distinguished from yours.
People can decide what to do with their own lives, but they shouldn't be allowed to do whatever they want with the life of others, especially with those who didn't ask to exist nor have anyway to defend themselves.
However, even if you have already done this before, you can find forgiveness in the Jewish Messiah Yeshua who took our penalty, in our place, on the cross, because He loves us and wants us to be forever with Him.
Please, send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better. I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Shabbat Shalom!
Life begins at birth, not conception.
@Random Channel Jumping in here because this is a stupid argument. So you claim that you would be charged with murder “with every fact and scientific study.” So, firstly science would not really be able to charge you with murder, the law would. Plus, if you are equating the law to morality, then by that logic abortion is moral, because (at least in my country) abortion is legal.
@Random Channel
Why do you assign a political view point to my comment?
I am NOT a leftist but I'm guessing because I stand for women's rights you make that misguided assumption.
As I said, it is the woman's right and no one else's.
In your 'extremely unlikely' scenario the decision would fall either to next of kin or the state.
The latter being a very poor patent.
Your problem stems from your religious belief that 'life'itself' is sacred, regardless of how miserable and painful that life might be.
You give zero fucks about the suffering of the mother or the child as long as you can make your moral judgment.
@Steve Corr nope, lets say hypothetically you found a dead pregnant woman with a 9 month old baby inside her womb that isnt “born” yet. If you were to kill the baby inside of the womb, would you be considered a murderer? By youre logic, you wouldn’t but with every fact and scientific study you would. You leftists like to totally disregard science and it’s clear.
@Random Channel
I'm hoping that was in response to Tree of life Ministries?
Facts don’t care about what you think
Let me make one thing clear to begin; I am pro choice. So this is one of the few topics where I genuinely get where the other side is coming from. Keep this in mind because you could honestly change my mind on this topic. If anybody is interested in having a civil discussion, I’d love if I could get some replies.
A couple general things if you do reply:
Do not just say “its a baby” or “you’re killing children” without any scientific proof. You cannot make these claims without evidence. Now, if you have scientific proof (key word; scientific) that a zygote/embryo/fetus is sentient, I would love to see that because it could genuinely change my mind. That is *the most* important thing in this discussion, bring up evidence and I have a chance of changing my mind.
Do not use the Bible or any other religious texts to back up your claims. I am not religious, so if you want to use religion to convince me you’re going to have to convince me to join your religion first. Another thing is that in my opinion there is *no* reason for religion to be a part of the law. Religion and the government should stay separated, so therefore I do not think it is relevant to this discussion.
Finally, please respond to what I am saying. Don’t just drop all of my points or ignore me. If you respond to this, I would appreciate it the most if you didn’t just stop replying after a while. It is frustrating and only pushes me to be more pro choice, because in my view if you are ignoring me you are out of arguments and have no scientific evidence.
Hope to talk with some of y’all soon!
Shalom! Thank you very much for your message! I'm glad to talk to you =)
Check for example this scientific quote:
"Embryo: The developing individual between the union of the germ cells and the completion of the organs which characterize its body when it becomes a separate organism.... At the moment the sperm cell of the human male meets the ovum of the female and the union results in a fertilized ovum (zygote), a new life has begun.... The term embryo covers the several stages of early development from conception to the ninth or tenth week of life."
[Considine, Douglas (ed.). Van Nostrand's Scientific Encyclopedia. 5th edition. New York: Van Nostrand Reinhold Company, 1976, p. 943].
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a good weekend!
You guys are utterly insane nut jobs
And two men telling women what to do with their bodies lol this won’t age well this shouldn’t be an advert on DEclips
You probably think masturbation in a sin
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel No chance your views are radical as shit I’m not talking to you anywhere else and nobody else should either
Helo... I'm glad to talk to you =)
The baby in the womb is not the body of the woman, but they are independent lives. No one should decide if another person should live or die, especially in the case of the baby in the womb, who can also be a woman, and who has no way to defend themselves from those (father and mother) who were supposed to protect them, and not to kill them.
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a good day!
כולי מלא תקווה שעם ישראל יצא מהחטאים שלו: דחיית המשיח ופשע ההפלה הנתעב.
If god hates aborting babies why are there kids born with cancer?
Boom roasted.
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel it's simple really, god doesn't care whether or not a fetus is aborted if he's having them born with cancer, life threatening diseases, or just plain miscarriaged.
Shalom Cruzin! I'm glad to talk to you =)
What does one thing has to do with the other?
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life or at my whatsapp, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a good day!
The planets overpopulated and sinking in poverty, abortion shouldn't be denied because of some silly religious statement, this is disgusting, it shouldn't be an advert.
Shalom Cruzin. Thank you for your message!
Actually it is not true what you said. Even the embryo is a new, genetically distinct human organism, which exists as a genetic unity. The beginning of life starts with the fertilization according to Biology. Please, Check the scientific quotes below:
"Although life is a continuous process, fertilization is a critical landmark because, under ordinary circumstances, a new, genetically distinct human organism is thereby formed.... The combination of 23 chromosomes present in each pronucleus results in 46 chromosomes in the zygote. Thus the diploid number is restored and the embryonic genome is formed. The embryo now exists as a genetic unity." [O'Rahilly, Ronan and M�ller, Fabiola. Human Embryology & Teratology. 2nd edition. New York: Wiley-Liss, 1996, pp. 8, 29. This textbook lists "pre-embryo" among "discarded and replaced terms" in modern embryology, describing it as "ill-defined and inaccurate" (p. 12}]
"Embryo: The developing individual between the union of the germ cells and the completion of the organs which characterize its body when it becomes a separate organism.... At the moment the sperm cell of the human male meets the ovum of the female and the union results in a fertilized ovum (zygote), a new life has begun.... The term embryo covers the several stages of early development from conception to the ninth or tenth week of life."
[Considine, Douglas (ed.). Van Nostrand's Scientific Encyclopedia. 5th edition. New York: Van Nostrand Reinhold Company, 1976, p. 943].
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life or at my whatsapp, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
That is a new world order lie and abortion is an obomination
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel the "baby" is a fetus that are no more than packed cells
Shalom Aidan! I'm glad to talk to you =)
Do you really think that killing the babies in the womb is the solution? What is the difference between killing a baby inside or outside the womb?
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life or at my whatsapp +972 54-212-6220, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a wonderful week!
To all those pro abortions, who say that life does not start at the beginning, I have a question: If your mother aborted you an hour after you were conceived, would you have been alive to advocate abortion?
I'd still choose pro choice so to answer obviously I wouldn't be here but pro choice is the way to go
You both are amazing 😁
Shalom
Dude god commanded people to have abortions, wtf are you talking about? God is pro abortion and he doesnt give a fuck about trimesters. You have been lied to
Comparing abortion to terrorism?! Disgusting. Terrorism is used to inflict fear in a nation, while abortion is used by mothers who may not be able to financially support a child
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel your cowards who are brainwashed by your faith, try saying this to victims of terrorist
Shalom! I'm glad to talk to you =)
We said that actually abortion has killed 100 times more than terrorism attacks and wars in Israel since the birth of the Modern State. Now, if we think about this, abortion is really much worse than terrorist attacks or wars, since in these ones people have ways to defend themselves, but in abortions the babies in the womb have no way to defend themselves from those who made them and for this reason were supposed to protect them, and not to kill them.
The financial "solution" of killing babies for lack of resources is the most terrible thing someone can do. It is the same thing to say that all orphan babies already born in the world should be killed because they don't have parents to take care of them. Think with me: What is the difference of killing a baby inside or outside the womb? Aren't they the same babies?
My friend, abortion is the most hypocritical thing society has ever invented in the world. If society wants to stop being hypocritical it should allow the babies to be born first, and only then be killed with the authorization of their parents, while the parents see the baby being killed, so they can clearly understand and see the terrible thing they are in fact doing.
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a good week!
גם בכל העולם הזה זה קורה, מאז 1970, מתו עשרות מיליונים, אולי הגענו ל-100 מיליון עוברים אפילו
Sick of seeing this advert! This kind of thinking is a giant leap backward for a modern world.
Foetus don't have bodily autonomy - They do not live without intervention outside of a womb. Sometimes they naturally don’t survive in wombs too.
There is no evidence for any gods, prime movers or omni potent anythings.
Men have created all the god stories.
That also goes for any all the gods in human history that people claim created an eternal hell space for the bad or unlucky humans to live in when they are dead.
Souls have not been proven to exist. (These same souls which your all powerful god could save if he wanted to and just take to heaven,,, but doesn’t want to because those are his rules!)
In reality, Religion has allowed people to create real life hell on earth for humans by oppressing women and by stripping them of their bodily rights.... No one has the right to use the body of someone else to keep themselves alive be it a grown man, child Or unborn foetus... You can’t force someone to give you blood if you need a transfusion can you, or a kidney... well perhaps in some parts of the world.
Shalom! I'm glad to talk to you =)
According to Biology, life begins with the fertilization, what means that a fetus is a living human being different from their mother. You will agree with me that no mother of father, who made a baby in the womb, have the right to kill them after making them.
No one should decide if another person should live or not, specially in the case of a baby inside the womb, who did not ask to exist and has no way to defend themselves against those who were supposed to protect them, and not to kill them!
When you say that there is no evidence for the existence of God, you look like a man seeing a a building with complex machines saying that there is no evidence that someone created them.
What is more complex to make? A building with machines or our planet and the human bodies, along with its brain, eyes, etc.? If you want evidence that God exists, just look at a mirror and also around you.
The most rational thing to think when someone sees an organized and complex planet and universe, along with real complex machines, which are the human bodies, is that someone created it, and not that everything is just out there by simple coincidence.
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a good week!
this is fearmongering bs
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel lmao that 1 like is probably from the same person that wrote this
@suck my yeet so youre saying that killing people is fine if they dont feel any pain in the process
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel those babies are killed in 10 minutes, which is relatively fast, and it is uncertain wether or not they can feel pain anyway.
Shalom! I'm glad to talk to you!
Imagine how scary it is for the babies inside the womb, who are being killed with no chance to defend themselves :(
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better. I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a good day!
This broke my heart. Sending prayers of breakthrough in Yeshua's name
May God bless dear brothers! You are doing a great job for the Lord! May the Jewish people find Jesus, our Savior!
Amen to that. Peace from Israel🇮🇱☦️🙏
Abortion is a very bad thing for you religious nuts but why would you make a woman go through 9 painful and sickly months just to have a child they never wanted do you know how bad that is? And you know how sad that is for the child knowing their parents never wanted them do you even know how bad that is for their mental health? you lot are scum of the earth
Shalom Leo! I'm glad to talk with you =)
Have you ever thought about how bad it is for someone, who did not ask to exist, who has no way to defend themselves, be cowardly killed inside the womb? Did you know that you are here today only because you mother didn't abort you? Do you believe someone has the right to decide if someone should live or not?
Do you really believe that killing someone is the solution of the problem? It is like saying: "let's kill all the poor people of the world and then poverty will be exterminated." That's not the solution for anything. It just made the problem worse.
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
!המשך שבוע טוב
Awful Christian propaganda. Please people, grow beyond these simple minded mythologies.
It’s funny when you whose right try to tell those who are correct how to think
Shalom! I'm glad to talk with you =)
To believe in a Creator is not mythology, actually the existence of a Creator is proved by the creation itself. No one looks at a painting or a complex machine (as the world and the human body) and think: "this all must have been fruit of a cosmic accident". That's not the rational thing to think, but that there is an intelligence behind all this.
Furthermore, according to biology life starts with the fertilization. No one has the right to kill an independent life, even if they are in the womb. No one needs to be religious to understand that.
Please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better! I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips.
Have a good week!
imagine using fairy tales to justify your claims. Abortion should be allowed, period. It's 2021 now, it's time to stop believing in fairy tales. God is Santa, for adults.
Shalom brother
@ Tree of Life Ministries. You use shoddy circular reasoning there. With a creator proving itself with what it has created .....
The painting and painter nonsense is a common logical fallacy used by thiests.
The argument from design
Look it up!
@FryManAuty Vlogs At least the so called “propaganda” doesn’t contradict itself.
Truth isn’t fairytales. You just been fed propaganda
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel lol so blinded in your fairy tales. It's funny.
Disgusting that this is allowed to be an advert. Go spread your religious propaganda elsewhere. Let the kids decide for themselves instead of indoctrinating them.
May God bless you, friend.
Just go this as an advert, you utterly sicken me.
which God?
@FryManAuty Vlogs I mean comparing children who are actually alive and throwing then into a literal hell fire to something that is used to day as a way to help prevent underage pregnancies and mothers from dying in child birth, it should be seen as a tool, not a weapon, just putting things into perspective.
Don’t be mad because you’re wrong
May God bless you, friend.
What modern state is governed by books written 1000s of years ago by people with no understanding of science who believed in slavery , women's inferiority and homophobia.
@William Comyn No. Jesus claimed to be god's slave, he didn't said slavery between humans is moral
Jesus clearly considers slavery a normal part of life.
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel Matthew 18:21-35: Jesus' Parable of the Unmerciful Servant, wherein Jesus compares the relationship between God and humankind to that of a master and his slaves. Jesus offers the story of a master selling a slave along with his wife and children.
How does it feel to be wrong
Hello William! I'm glad to talk with you!
Israel is not governed by the Bible but has its own laws. Your perception about both Israel as well as about the Bible are wrong. Have you ever read the New Testament by yourself? That's a good point to start. I'm sure you will not lose anything doing that, but only gain.
I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips, so if you would like to talk more, please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better!
Have a wonderful weekend!
Jewish god is very pro abortion. So fuck off
Oh look two men with unswashes asses have opinions on what women should do with their bodies 🙄 you should be filled with such shame.
I'm a man myself but I still believe abortion should not be considered a "plague". I think you guys shouldn't have opinions about it. I don't think getting men to talk about this matter was a good idea at all. I believe abortion should be legal, in fact I strongly believe in that. Also most scientists believe that life starts quite a bit after the sperm meets the egg.
I think next time if you want to make an ad that will make women feel bad about their decisions you should use women for that. I also think you should have pro-abortion people speaking about it as well. People should stop saying anything about this, and just let the one person make the decision. You don't have to guilt trip and use "heaven" to get people on your side. What you're doing is wrong, and I think you should rethink your methods.
Well said.
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel Yes you do. You just did in that reply alone twice.
Shalom Jake! I'm glad to talk to you!
We don't make these videos to make people feel bad. That's not our purpose. Our purpose is to make people aware that there is actually an independent life inside the womb, and no one has the right to take away the life of anyone, specially of someone (inside the womb) who has no power to defend themselves.
The abortion doesn't solve any problem, it only makes it worse. What is the difference between killing a baby inside or outside the womb? It makes no sense to think that only because they are inside the womb it is ok to kill them. Please, consider that.
The field of science which can state when life begins is biology, and according to biology life starts with fertilization.
"The time of fertilization represents the starting point in the life history, or ontogeny, of the individual." [Carlson, Bruce M. Patten's Foundations of Embryology. 6th edition. New York: McGraw-Hill, 1996, p. 3].
"I would say that among most scientists, the word 'embryo' includes the time from after fertilization..." [Dr. John Eppig, Senior Staff Scientist, Jackson Laboratory (Bar Harbor, Maine) and Member of the NIH Human Embryo Research Panel -- Panel Transcript, February 2, 1994, p. 31].
We spoke about Yeshua in the video to explain to everyone who has committed an abortion that they can find forgiveness in Yeshua and that He took on the cross all our guilty and mistakes. We don't need to bear this burden, since Yeshua already took it on the cross in our place. The only thing we need to do is repent from our mistakes and put our trust in Him.
That's the message we share. A message of life, love, forgiveness and hope.
I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips, so if you would like to talk more, please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better!
Shabbat Shalom!
A BABYS GONE A Baby Died Today…. I knew the baby’s mother well. She worked with me at a popular restaurant in Dallas. She has two other babies but she did not want the third baby, she wanted the SEX !, but not the responsibility of the third child.
I thought to myself… has anyone sat down with her to teach her about what sex is NOT ! Sex is not something to do on a Friday or Saturday night after a party, its not something to do after drinking or getting high, It’s not something to do because there’s nothing to watch on T.V. that night . NO! It’s for people who are married and want to make a commitment to staying together with one another, then committing to bring up a child for Life.
“Lets face it, in this world sex will get you pregnant ! The safest place on earth should not be a bank vault or a bomb shelter but a ( Mother’s) womb. Where a baby can safely suck there thumb in peace, Instead of the little one being torn out of his Mothers tummy . . . just like a rotten tooth, out of someone’s mouth!
No! baby John did not have to Die today, sad to say and neither did 4,000 of his little brothers and sisters… but That’s !! A fact! In the U.S.A. 4,000 children are aborted every day! And that’s 42 million babies in the world every year! “Wow” that’s - 125,000 a DAY !! World wide. So now I ask you do you care ?? I do! And when I heard that little baby John Died today, my heart lost a little something inside. . . .
So will you please help me? Please !!! To TELL- others THIS STORY. “We say Hitler was a very bad man, a Monster and we needed to stop him from murdering others. But Hitler did not kill his own kids!! But we are planning to, or have killed our own children. So please help me to tell others to stop, this mob style Hits! On their children, “yes a mob style hit! Paying a man or a woman, in a white lab coat, cash money to bump your Baby OFF... in what should be the safest place on earth! Is very sad, to say the least! Just- Think about it ? ? God Jesus help us! I Pray to put a stop to these Nazi, Mob style murders! That are taking place in the world today and every day and year After year. . after year. AFTER YEAR . . . . Thank you so much for hearing me out and for your time. ‘‘And the John and Jane Doe’s of the future will thank you too! Be blessed as you tell others the truth! Oh!.... And the little baby that was Aborted, “He did not have a name yet. I’m going to name him John….
Repent and be baptized in water for The Holy Ghost with Fire if you haven’t already, living for The Kingdom of Gd not this world 2 entirely different Kingdoms; flesh and blood is death and destruction and falls away; The Spirit is Life and never falls away as Yeshua’s words do likewise🙏
this makes me want to get an abortion 👶🔫
Abortion isn’t murder so please stop parading it like it’s a mass murder and that it needs to be stopped. This world is already as packed as it can be and there are plenty of kids in foster care due to the fact that their parents weren’t stable enough. Are you saying that we should shun abortions and add more kids into the foster care system because religion tells us to not have abortions? Women are human beings but these fetuses rely on the air the mother breathes and food she intakes to Survive. Now I’m not saying that you should abort a 4 month old but if your 2 months pregnant then abort abort abort. Religion shouldn’t dictate how someone should live their life and how someone should go about life if they are uncomfortable. I think your relationship with whatever higher power you pray to is all that matters.
You do know that more zygotes and embryos die before the person even knows that there pregnant than the baby’s that actually come to term, if life begins at conception than ur god is the biggest “abortion doctor” in the universe.
there really is a big diffrence from natrual misscarige that may happen from wrong diet or just bad luck with nature, then paying for a guy to suck with a tube a baby. one is bad luck the other is planned murder.
@Enbeean Just because God allows it to happen that babies in the womb die, it doesn't mean we can kill them. God also allows it to happen that people who have already been born die. But that doesn't mean we can just kill anyone.
@Sven Goedegebuure yes every one will die. I was just pointing out that if life begins a conception “god” aborts more “baby’s” than anyone else. This leads to the question of, if he’s apposed abortion why does he partake in it?
Well, that's not what it is about. After all, everyone is going to die.
not men in womens issues :|
Just another person cherry picking from scripture in order to target vulnerable people, the vast majority of scientist disagree with you on when life starts. also, a right to live is not a right to force someone to use their body for you for over half a year, it's basic body autonomi. Also, I would LOVE to see your "scientific facts"
Get The Holy Ghost if you haven’t already; all the disciples in The Gospels were martyred as was the 1st Deacon Stephen who died to the flesh, being born of The Spirit above as Yeshua was🙏
BRUH so cuz im a men i cant save my baby from being murdered? or i cant say my opinion about iresponsbile woman who get the baby on "accident"?
and the vast majorty of scientists agree that the moment something have its own uniqe dna its a living creature.
Shalom Abbey! I'm glad to talk with you. =)
Body autonomy exists before the person makes the baby. There are many ways to avoid them. But after the baby is already there in the womb, and this baby can also be a woman, there is no logical right to simply kill the baby to get rid of them. He or she is an independent life.
The most vulnerable people are not the ones who do the abortion, but the babies in the womb who suffer the abortion and have no way to defend themselves from that, and also that did not ask anyone to come into existence.
There is below some scientific quotes stating that life starts in the conception:
"Almost all higher animals start their lives from a single cell, the fertilized ovum (zygote)... The time of fertilization represents the starting point in the life history, or ontogeny, of the individual." [Carlson, Bruce M. Patten's Foundations of Embryology. 6th edition. New York: McGraw-Hill, 1996, p. 3].
"Zygote. This cell, formed by the union of an ovum and a sperm (Gr. zyg tos, yoked together), represents the beginning of a human being. The common expression 'fertilized ovum' refers to the zygote." [Moore, Keith L. and Persaud, T.V.N. Before We Are Born: Essentials of Embryology and Birth Defects. 4th edition. Philadelphia: W.B. Saunders Company, 1993, p. 1].
"Although life is a continuous process, fertilization is a critical landmark because, under ordinary circumstances, a new, genetically distinct human organism is thereby formed.... The combination of 23 chromosomes present in each pronucleus results in 46 chromosomes in the zygote. Thus the diploid number is restored and the embryonic genome is formed. The embryo now exists as a genetic unity." [O'Rahilly, Ronan and M�ller, Fabiola. Human Embryology & Teratology. 2nd edition. New York: Wiley-Liss, 1996, pp. 8, 29. This textbook lists "pre-embryo" among "discarded and replaced terms" in modern embryology, describing it as "ill-defined and inaccurate" (p. 12}].
"I would say that among most scientists, the word 'embryo' includes the time from after fertilization..." [Dr. John Eppig, Senior Staff Scientist, Jackson Laboratory (Bar Harbor, Maine) and Member of the NIH Human Embryo Research Panel -- Panel Transcript, February 2, 1994, p. 31].
I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips, so if you would like to talk more, please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better!
!המשך שבוע טוב
@Isaac Tubirore I don't give a shit about your scripture and no reputable source agrees with you, buy I'd love if you were to prove me wrong!
Also, you can't force someone to have a baby for the same reason you cant force someone give blood, even if it might save someone I still have a right to my own body
This is just sad:it’s not there body,it’s someone else’s body and life,you saying this because of selfishness,you wouldn’t say this if it was you.and yes both scripture and science agrees that life starts when a sperm meets an egg(I can provided you both scripture and scientific evidence that life starts as conception.)
way to be manipulative by cherry-picking scriptures to take away female-born folks bodily autonomy away
Stop Abortion world it must stop.We are people Created in the likeness of God Almighty.Love one another.Stop killing those who have not a voice but be their voice and God be with us all as we sound the trumpet for Christ.
Praying, shared
Praying 🙏
Keep it up! Keep it up! We stand with you🙏🙏👍👍
Amen! Thank you so much!
This is crazy. I hope you value Palestinian children the same as your unborn.
Shalom! The Palestinian children are as important as any Jewish born or unborn. God loves us all and Yeshua died for all of us! In our ministry, Arabs and Jews share the Gospel of Yeshua together, as one single person. We are one in Yeshua, the Prince of Peace =)
I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips, so if you would like to talk more, please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better!
Have a wonderful week!
Life is a gift from God.
And on as the right to take it away.
Praying for your project on abortion 🙏 May you be blessed with this project
Brethren, God sees abortion as a CATASTROPHY!
In Hebrew, is ASSON = אסון.
The slaughter of the innocents will bring judgement.
The shedding of innocent blood will not be in vain.
To think that the main "provider" of this catastrophes is no other than the Israeli Army...
Please pray for Israel's repentance.
God bless
2:06 hey that’s me!
Yeah! Great to see you there, Ariel! =)
I respect your religion and opinions but abortion is in no way a plague
Hello Willow! Thank you for your message!
In the perspective of whom abortion is not a plague in your opinion? In the perspective of the baby or of the mother who wants to get rid of them?
I am not notified by the replies I receive here on DEclips, so if you would like to talk more, please send me a message at m.me/ThinkAgain.Life, so we can talk better!
Have a good weekend!
יש לי שאלה. מה אתם מנסים לעשות? כאילו, יש נשים שנכנסות להריון כי אונסים אותם ;__; אי אפשר פשוט להכריח נשים להוריד. הפלה זה לא ריצח. ה"תינוק" מת עוד לפני שהוא בכלל הופך לתינוק אז תכנית הוא לא מת -3- אבל אני עדיין אשמח לשמוע את הדעה שלכם עם אפשר.
@beyblade_YT _free_ ....אתה מודע לזה שיש הפלות בחודש תשיעי נכון? וחוץ מזה מזאת אומרת לא תינוק?
זה בן אדם לכל דבר ועניין הוא מגדל מוח הוא ניזון יש לו כל קריטריון של יצור חיי ורשום לו בגנים בן אדם. לרצוח אותו כי מישהי רצתה עוד קצת כיף במיטה או כי זוג היה חסר אחריות זה לא מוסרי אפילו הפלה כימית זה להרוס עם כימיקלים את גוש התאים *שהם תאים של בניי אדם*
@pickelricky.1 111 לא אני לא סתום אני יודע איך זה עובד, אבל שעושים הפלה יש זמן מסוים שאפשר לעשות הפלה לפני שהתינוק מפותח מידי. עם אפשר לעשות הפלה זאת אומרת שהוא לא מפותח מידי ולא באמת תינוק עדיין.
Seek The Lord Jesus Christ who is indeed alive intensely appearing from Heaven to many Jews today ‘One For Israel Ministry’ as Pharisee Saul Apostle Paul on the road to Damascus 2,000 years ago.🙏
@beyblade_YT _free_ אתה חושב שמשהו מתחיל להיות תינוק כשהוא יוצא מהרחם? אז איכשהו בשנייה שהוא יוצא מהרחם העולם שם עליו את הכותרת "בן אדם"? כאילו כמה דקות קודם הוא לא היה כמעט דיוק אותו הדבר וכאילו עובר שהפילו לא היה הופך להיות זה עם הזמן...
@pickelricky.1 111 לא קשור פג, פשוט בכללי, זה עדיין לא באמת תינוק?? אפילו לא התחיל להיות תינוק.
תתביישו, בתור גברים אין לנו רשות לבוא ולהגיד לנשים מה לעשות עם הגוף שלהן, יש ילדים שיש להם מום ולא רוצים או צריכים לחיות ככה ועדיף להם שהיו מפילים אותם, יש נשים עם בעיות בריאותיות חמורות שלידה תהרוג אותן, תעשה אותן נכות לכל החיים, יש סיבה שיש הפלה, והפלה צריכה לקרות רק בשלב מאוד מוקדם, אבל צריכה עדיין להתקיים.
מי שהתחרטה זה בעיה שלה, יש מי שלא מתחרטת ויש מי שתתחרט אבל תציל לעצמה את החיים אם הלידה תהרוג אותה.
באמת שבושה להעלות סרטונים כאלה.
@jordan Michael siegel אין לי ממש בעיה עם הפלות מוקדמות שההריון הוא תוצאה מאונס או מגילוי עריות אבל אני רק אומר שאם הייתה איזושהי דרך להמנע מההריון בעזרת אחריות הפלה לא יכולה להיות מוצדקת. זה גם לא ממש אתי לחכות 9 חודש נגיד על הריון שתוצאה מאונס ואז בחודש 9 לעשות את ההפלה.
@pickelricky.1 111
טוב שמע הבעיה שאנשים סתם עושים ילדים ולא לוקחים אחריות זו בעיה בפני עצמה, אבל סרטון כמו זה שקורא בעצם להחרים הפלות לגמרי בלי יחס לאחוז הקטן אבל הלא מובטל הזה הוא בעייתי בעיני, זה הכל.
שאנשים יעשו באמת בשכל לפני שהם עושים החלטות
@jordan Michael siegel אחי אתה קולט כמה אחוז קטן מההפלות בן בגלל מחלה שיכולה לפגוע באישה בגלל ההריון או הלידה? או מאונס? רוב ההפלות זה כי האישה או כל הזוג פשוט לא רוצים את הילד אז מה עושים? רוצחים.
ואתה לא מתעצבן כשרוצחים לך את הילד כי לא בא להם, חרב עולמך.
@pickelricky.1 111 אה נכון לא אכפת לי, גבר לא אני ולא אתה ניהיה 9 חודשים בהריון וחס וחלילה אין לנו מחלה, אתה מבין שיש נשים שהן חולות והריון יהרוג אותן סופית כן? או שלא אכפת לך? אכפת לי מהדעה של הצד השני אני גם הייתי מתעצבן אם היה צריך להיות לי ילד והיא לא הייתה רוצה אותו אבל שמע זה לא הגוף שלי אני לא יכול להכריח אני יכול לבקש או להתחנן אבל בסופו של דבר החלטה שלה זה החלטה שלה
אחלה ערב לך.
סימפ במיטבו.
מה עם גברים שהרגו להם את הילד ואפילו לא גילו להם על זה? או גברים שכן ידעו ובכל זאת הרגו לא משנה מה הוא הציע או ביקש או התחנן?
באמת שבושה שאתה מדבר כאילו אתה מהצד הצודק של "הגברים" אבל בפועל לא אכפת לך בכלל מדעה שלהם בנושא או האופציות השונות שבהן ההפלה מזיקה בעיקר לגבר נפשית.
This is why religion is bad.
God bless you, faithful servants of Christ. Love from the UK❤✝
No problem I don’t see evidence that any gods exist, or ghosts. I’ll be dead. But you might believe i will somehow survive my own death right?
How much time to you spend worrying about ending up in muslim hell, hindi hell or all the old ones? What about worrying if you end up in someone else's heaven... yikes.
@jazzmosphericminim I hope you don't mind me asking, do you believe in God? If not, where do you think you're going to go after you die?
Yes luckily enough the UK is a secular society and religion stays well out of law making!
But perhaps one day religious extremism will take over the UK and you will see your specific ideals help oppress woman’s rights here as well... and then watch the repercussions of that.
Heart should have nothing to do with it, People have put their heart into achieving terrible things.
Maximising well being is a humanist principle and one that has been in conflict with theism for a long time.
@jazzmosphericminim What can I say? Although the UK seems to become horrifyingly more secular as we speak, thankfully, there is a minority of people like me, who haven't become as heartless as the majority.
Shocked that someone from the UK supports this.
I'm sorry, but I didn't want this ad, and i also didn't want false statements forced upon me, but it is not a scientific fact that life begins at conception. That isn't the place for anyone to definitively say. Some do believe life begins at conception and you are welcome to stand by that belief but others believe it starts at birth and others somewhere inbetween. Science has not stated where the line actually is because it can't, not really, this will always be a matter of opinion. To me immediately after conception that embryo may as well be some bacteria, it has no conscience no signs of life anywhere near similar to ours it has just as much life in it as a virus which we as a devolved society regard as not alive in the same sense that we are, before the heart starts beating a fetus could quite easily be compared to a tumor, with no ability to live on its own feeding and using the host to survive so if we are able to and obliged by a god to remove a tumor to save a person's life how is that embryo any different? Forcing a woman to keep a child, could end up being a greater harm. If a child is aborted it would not have had time to truly live no, but it would also never have sinned and would by most religions mean it will go to heaven and be with God, this would be a much better sentence to some, as a child may be born into extreme suffering to parents unable to look after them, so by forcing parents to keep a child you are forcing that child to live through pain and suffering and isn't it a main belief that you should try to reduce suffering and not cause pain? But mainly you by the ten commandments are told you should never lie and you here have lied because it again is not scientific fact that life begins at conception so good day and please stop putting people in worse situations because some book from thousands of years ago is a bit ambiguous
@jazzmosphericminim oh okay, thought what you said made even less sense than the original video
@ Ewan Sadler Sorry my post was intended for @ tree of life ministry Israel..... I read your post and agree with your position.
By @ Tree of lifes logic, a living sperm cell could be considered human life!
@jazzmosphericminim dude please read what I said, my entire point was that while they are 'alive' they aren't alive in the same sense as you or me.
Then according to your science, life would begin before conception, because male and female sex cells are not quite dead are they!?
@Jake Smit eh, some people are just too caught up in upholding things books told them to do from thousands of years ago, that out right state things that are perfectly moral as immoral and vice versa check out: Leviticus 18:22 gay, Ephesians 6:5-8 slaves (this is Christianity, Abraham had slaves, and raped one to birth ishmael genesis 16 he's also unfaithful to his wife but who cares I guess?), genesis 19 rape, genesis 22 attempted murder, the list goes on, but abortion is clearly wrong uhga buhga because book or scroll said so uhga buhga
Love your ministry. Blessings from the UAE.
Thank you Kirsty. You can find out more about what we're doing on our pro life campaign and the Gospel on our website - TreeofLifeIsrael.org
Blessings from Israel!
רוב המקרים זה משנשים שנאנסות או שקיבלו את הילד בטעות, עם לזוג יהיה תינוק שהם לא רצו זה יגמר בילד שלהוריו לא אכפת ממנו או אפילו ילד שהוריו מתעללים בו, זה גם יכול לגרום לסבל עצום של ההורים ולפעמים אין מספיק כסף לעוד נשמה בבית. אבל בסופו של יום זו דעתי ודעה בנושא הזה יכולה להיות מאוד אחרת מזו של אחרים.
Yeshua is alive in Heaven intensely appearing from Heaven to many Jews today ‘One For Israel Ministry’ as He did to Pharisee Saul Apostle Paul 2,000 years ago🙏
האמת שלא, אחוז ממש ממש ממש קטן מההפלות הוא במרי אונס או במקרי גילוי עריות. והבטעות שאתה מדבר עלייה זה בעצם חוסר אחריות, אמצעי מניעה לא עולים הרבה כלל ויש המון לא חסר גם סוגים. ואתה מזלזל באפקט ההורי שיש לזוג שמחזיקים את הילד שלהם. הבעות פנים שלו התנועות גוף הכל, זה משנה לשניהם את המוח וזה נבדק מדעית.
שלום דניאל, תודה שהגבת לסרטון.
התשובה ל'סבל פוטנציאלי" זה לא יכולה להיות רצח.
בשום מקום אחר בחברה לא היינו אפילו שוקלים להרוג הומלס (או הומלס פוטנציאליים) מכיוון שהם סובלים, נכון?
אגב, אם יש לך עוד תגובות או שאלות, תוכל להתכתב איתנו דרך הודעה פרטית כאן -
messenger.com/t/MedabrimPage
או בוואטסאפ: wa.me/972523355510
יום טוב!
I would like to inform all the Christian nation that Arzoo Raja's 13 year old Christian daughter was forcibly converted to Islam. I am going on a hunger strike on Monday, November 2, 2020 in front of the Commissioner's Office, Sargodha. In order to protect the rights of the daughter, her family and minorities. Christian phobia is now spreading rapidly in Pakistan. This is an important step for me to protect the rights of Christian nation and minorities. Remember this important step in your personal and church prayers. My lifelong hunger strike is aimed at bringing justice to Pakistani minorities, and eradicating Christian phobia. God bless you all.
From Tariq Iqbal. Sargodha. Pakistan
Mt 16;18
Peter, The Holy Church of Jesus. Where you find the holy sacraments to be one in Jesus.
THANK YOU for standing for the TRUTH! ALMIGHTY GOD is not through with Israel!
these people are trying to force pregnant woman who can't take care of a kid because of their social-economical state to make kids it is horibelle
All my pro-life people I have a petition here for you to sign so join me and let’s all save lives
tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/defund-planned-parenthood-forever
Dear brothers we are happy that you are touching every part of life. Dear brother we always pray for the peace of Jerusalem and safety of the twelve tribes of Israel. May our Lord Jesus Christ bless you and use you for saving the thousands and thousands souls Of His own people.
may god bless you all love from africa!
Not that I want the orthodox jews to get more attention, but why aren't THEY sharing those scriptures that teach from the Tanahk that God creates life at conception?
The qestion isn't do they have the right to live it is do they have the right to live off of someone else with out consent from that person answer no they don't
@RJ That is a stupid argument, its as though you replied without reading your own words.
Here, lets say you were pregnant, I would have no right to kill your unborn baby agreed? Same if I wanted to kill you at the same time also!..Yes. But If you killed your own unborn foetus because you didn’t want it in your body anymore, that’s fine, you deserve that safety for yourself.
If abortion is not considered murder due to the unborn child not considered a life form yet then why is killing a pregnant woman considered a double homicide? And based on your logic babies (if they are allowed to be born) should not live with anybody until the age of 18 when they can properly ask their parents to please provide for them.
@Ariel Simmsfirst prove god second prove he cars about is third the main point of pro choice is that it is ilegal for someone to use someone esle body without that persons consent evwn if they need to to live like lwta say someone needs a kidney transplant but no one has donated we can't forcefully take and use someone elses body it is that same idea
@sfkr 875 God is can bring about a miracle and save the baby before it dies, even if all the science says it won’t survive. But He doesn’t always choose to save the baby.
It’s not our place to decide to whether to end the life or not, that’s up to God.
@Tree of Life Ministries Israel that can only really even attempt to be applied if it was intended to exist what if the woman was r***. But even in the case where it didn't arise from it that the parents chose not to if what you said is true than child care services should do what they do and no one should ever adopt. Let me ask you this a for some reason let say a man named Jerry can't produce enoff blood so he hooks him self up to someone else with out that person's consent so he can live would you call that illegal I would and why is it differnt for fetus(they do something very similar ). Here is a case you should agree with exsample: let's say a fetus a has a deformity and it will cause them to die soon after birth than what we should do is do the thing that brings the least phiscal pain to the female correct.
I call on heaven and earth to witness against you today that I have presented you with life and death, the blessing and the curse. Therefore, choose life, so that you will live, you and your descendants
Blessings from USA!!!
Pro-life is not just about protesting the womb. I believe that life begins at conception AND that we have an obligation as a society to that life after birth. Most who claim to be ‘pro-life’ ignore/abandon life after birth which I believe is the bigger sin. The iniquities in this country is proof of that. There has been a lot of rapture talk among our God-fearing brothers and sisters, but I am telling you the truth... most will be shocked when they are left behind. I am praying that we all see the light sooner rather than later, Amen!
~But He will say, ‘I tell you I do not know you, where you are from. Depart from Me, all you workers of iniquity.~
Justice Jesus
2021/5781: “1 ~ The Beginning!”
~The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because He has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to release the oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor. Amen.~
In the beginning the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep.
Then God said, “Let there be light!” and there was light…
Most High, All-Powerful… All Praise to You Alone; All Glory, All Honor and All Blessings:
Praise be for all Your creations, especially sir brother sun;
Praise be for sister moon, and all of heavens’ stars;
Praise be for brothers wind and air, and all weather’s moods;
Praise be for sister water and brother fire, with all their might;
Praise be for mother earth, who sustains us and governs us;
Praise be for all of heaven and earth, and every living-being.
Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness.”
So God created man in His own image; male and female He created them…
Most High, All-Powerful… All Praise to You Alone; All Glory, All Honor and All Blessings:
As children of God, we declare our birthright to be valued by the eyes of our Creator;
As children of God, we declare our birthright to be loved as our Father requires;
As children of God, we declare our birthright to be celebrated as our Mother desires;
As children of God, we declare our birthright to respect each other as brothers and sisters;
As children of God, we declare our birthright to the resources afforded for every man;
As children of God, we declare our birthright to be silly, live happily and diversely-free.
Then God said, “Indeed the people are one and they all have one language.”
So God confused their language and scattered them abroad over the face of all the earth…
Most High, All-Powerful… All Praise to You Alone; All Glory, All Honor and All Blessings:
Where there is hatred, let Love overtake it;
Where there is doubt, let Truth triumphant;
Where there is despair, let Hope prevail;
Where there is sadness, let Joy reign;
Where there is discord, let Your Word unify;
Where there is darkness, let Your-Light shine.
Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it.”
And God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good…
Most High, All-Powerful… All Praise to You Alone; All Glory, All Honor and All Blessings:
Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth;
Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven;
Blessed are the ones mourning, for they will be comforted;
Blessed are the ones who thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled;
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God;
Blessed are the love-filled hearts, for they will see God.
New Year for Trees Blessing: may every tree bear good fruit, for the Kingdom of God is near ~ Amen!
Seek Life of The Spirit, not the flesh; this is the true message of The Gospels, living for The Kingdom of Gd (Yeshua to Pilate ‘My Kingdom is not of this world/realm’ which led to His death for not being of man but of Gd).🙏
“Let There Be Light!”
~In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God... In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend... But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God... who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.~
Dear America,
I am just one more voice in a whirlwind of thunderous echoes; and though these pleas might fall on deaf ears let all who have ears hear, Amen! America, it is obvious that we are in a state of grief. We are living through a pandemic that has claimed the lives of over [200],000 souls; and while we debate basic commonsense precautions, the death toll climbs along with its mental toll on our medical community. We have millions upon millions of households jobless and panic-stricken because they can’t make ends meet; meanwhile we all try and cope with our new normal being apart and away from the comfort of loved ones. The stitches from this country’s centuries-long racial wounds have burst wide; and while tears and blood stains our communities, we can no longer deny the injustices we have yet to overcome. We have all heard those heart-wrenching wails from migrant children ripped from their mothers’ bosom out of pure malice; and while immigrant families have been vilified and hate crimes rise, we must never become numb to the cruelties we bear witness. Moreover, we are in the middle of a presidential election, and the chaos swirling around us is just overwhelming.
God granted mankind freewill and thus we’re imperfect; which makes us vulnerable and easily influenced, especially in the wrong hands. Moreso these days, there is an all-out campaign acutely targeted at exploiting our open-wounds to drive us farther apart solely to further personal political agendas. And while modern technology is a blessing, especially during a pandemic; it is also a blackhole making it easy to get sucked in and tangled up in its dark webs. It will get more and more difficult to see things clearly; and we’ll question who to trust and what to believe. Scripture warns of a time when even God’s elect could be led astray by a master manipulator. Now more than ever we must utilize our God-gifted light; which is powered by our sixth sense, our conscience. God has always been with us beloved brothers and sisters, and absolutely nothing is impossible with God!
America, we must come together for the greatest mission. We have the chance to change course, but it takes all of us; no man left behind, everyone aboard the ark this time. This election transcends political party affiliations; let us send a resounding message to the darkness once and for all and vote Pro-Light. United we will be the light that shines across oceans and continents and wraps around the whole world. America is a work-in-progress which is what makes her beautiful; and we must never give up on the promise to make her comparable for all her children. Whichever side of history your ancestors were on, let us be the generation to right those wrongs and to liberate the oppressed. We have the opportunity of all-lifetimes to shelve the past and begin anew... let us light the way by making America Bright! May the grace and love of Jesus Christ light the world; whose compassion paid the ultimate price for all our sins. Amen!
~And now these three remain: faith, hope and love; but the greatest of these is Love.~
🤮stop letting men decide what women do with their bodies🤮
This video makes me sick
They are undeveloped humans that grow by the allowance of and sole support of the female body.
... Might be your genetic progeny as in it was your sperm donation but you should own no rights to it.
You also own a 2 year old? 12 year old? NO you fucking don’t actually.. you are just a custodian at that point and that right can be taken away.
Are you trying to say woman should be forced to carry it term?
@jazzmosphericminim so its not my kid nor a human?
No you have no say in it because you are not pregnant with your body. Bruh
‘There is neither male nor female, Jew nor Greek, slave nor free’, black nor white; all are One in Christ. John The Baptist, Yeshua, Pharisee Saul Apostle Paul were all celibate as the angels in Heaven, not of dead religion nor of this world; their seed was not flesh and blood, but The Holy Spirit as Gd’s Spirit is not of this world/realm instead as the wind.🙏
BRUH so cuz im a men i cant save my baby from being murdered? or i cant say my opinion about iresponsbile woman who get the baby on "accident"?
also the baby is inside the body and he didnt asked to be born or murdered cuz someone forgot to buy a condom or wanted to have a little more fun.
stop letting sexist hypocrits like you to get this amount of attention